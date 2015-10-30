(Adds comments from analyst, executive)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Oct 30 CBOE Holdings Inc,
operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, on Friday
reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly earnings due
to higher trading volumes and transaction fees.
Busier markets helped lift third-quarter results as
investors increasingly traded CBOE's proprietary products,
including futures and options on the CBOE Volatility Index, the
stock market's favored barometer of volatility.
Transaction fees jumped by 39 percent from a year earlier
to $144.8 million, while trading volumes increased by 6 percent
to about 5.25 million contracts a day, according to CBOE, owner
of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.
Still, CBOE's stock fell 1.8 percent in early trading after
the company said it raised its 2015 cost estimates because of
higher employee compensation. Analysts also noted that trading
volumes were fading in the fourth quarter.
"While we certainly appreciate the strong top-line results,
this was clearly expected given elevated volatility in the 3Q,"
UBS analyst Alex Kramm said.
Net income allocated to common stockholders in the quarter
ended on Sept. 30 rose to $67.2 million, or 81 cents per share,
in the third quarter from $48.1 million, or 57 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings, which excluded the recognition of a tax
benefit, were 76 cents per share, a new record for the quarter.
Analysts expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue increased about 26 percent to $187
million.
The average revenue per contract rose to 43.1 cents from
32.9 cents in the third quarter of 2014 because CBOE has raised
transaction fees. Traders also shifted to CBOE's more lucrative
index options and futures contracts.
"We had big volume. We had a lot of movement," Chief
Financial Officer Alan Dean told analysts on a conference call.
COST ESTIMATES RAISED
But CBOE also raised its cost estimates.
Core expenses will be $194 million to $196 million in 2015,
up from a previous estimate of $190 million to $194 million, the
company said. The increase is largely due to higher
incentive-based compensation costs linked to financial
performance.
CBOE is "prudently managing expenses," Dean said.
Operating expenses were up 16 percent in the third quarter
at $85.9 million, according to CBOE. It cited increased
professional fees linked to the outsourcing of regulatory
services to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or
FINRA.
CBOE hired FINRA to take over regulatory duties last year.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W
Simon)