By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO Oct 30 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, on Friday reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly earnings due to higher trading volumes and transaction fees.

Busier markets helped lift third-quarter results as investors increasingly traded CBOE's proprietary products, including futures and options on the CBOE Volatility Index, the stock market's favored barometer of volatility.

Transaction fees jumped by 39 percent from a year earlier to $144.8 million, while trading volumes increased by 6 percent to about 5.25 million contracts a day, according to CBOE, owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

Still, CBOE's stock fell 1.8 percent in early trading after the company said it raised its 2015 cost estimates because of higher employee compensation. Analysts also noted that trading volumes were fading in the fourth quarter.

"While we certainly appreciate the strong top-line results, this was clearly expected given elevated volatility in the 3Q," UBS analyst Alex Kramm said.

Net income allocated to common stockholders in the quarter ended on Sept. 30 rose to $67.2 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter from $48.1 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings, which excluded the recognition of a tax benefit, were 76 cents per share, a new record for the quarter. Analysts expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue increased about 26 percent to $187 million.

The average revenue per contract rose to 43.1 cents from 32.9 cents in the third quarter of 2014 because CBOE has raised transaction fees. Traders also shifted to CBOE's more lucrative index options and futures contracts.

"We had big volume. We had a lot of movement," Chief Financial Officer Alan Dean told analysts on a conference call.

COST ESTIMATES RAISED

But CBOE also raised its cost estimates.

Core expenses will be $194 million to $196 million in 2015, up from a previous estimate of $190 million to $194 million, the company said. The increase is largely due to higher incentive-based compensation costs linked to financial performance.

CBOE is "prudently managing expenses," Dean said.

Operating expenses were up 16 percent in the third quarter at $85.9 million, according to CBOE. It cited increased professional fees linked to the outsourcing of regulatory services to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA.

CBOE hired FINRA to take over regulatory duties last year. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W Simon)