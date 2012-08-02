* Second quarter profit 44 cents/share vs Street view 41
cents
* Revenue up 10 percent to $132.6 million
* Third-quarter volume so far disappoints; July trading down
9 pct
(Adds background, July trading volume)
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Aug 2 CBOE Holdings Inc, which
runs the biggest and oldest U.S. stock options exchange,
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as
trading volume increased.
The parent of the Chicago Board Options Exchange said
second-quarter net income rose to $37.9 million, or 44 cents a
share, from $32.6 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected 41 cents a share.
But investors looking for that trend to continue may be
disappointed. Last month trading fell 9 percent from a year
earlier to an average of 4.15 million contracts a day. Index
options, among CBOE's most profitable contracts, led the
decline, falling 18 percent. Fees from trading make up the
lion's share of the company's revenue.
CBOE Chief Executive William Brodsky has struggled to
satisfy investors who bought into the company's initial public
offering little more than two years ago with high expectations
the company would be quickly sold to a bigger rival.
The global wave of exchange mergers subsided before Brodsky
found a willing partner, and the company's shares, which
initially sold at $29, have only twice exceeded that level.
Shares closed Wednesday at $28.40.
Now, the company's growth prospects hinge largely on its
ability to boost trading in contracts it offers exclusively,
including options on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the
CBOE VIX fear index. Growth opportunities also include plans to
launch new additions, like a new volatility index contract based
on the Nasdaq 100 Index.
CBOE also operates a futures exchange on which that contract
trades.
Revenue in the second quarter climbed 10 percent to $132.6
million, the company reported on Thursday, topping analysts'
expectations for $128.5 million. Trading volume rose 8 percent,
while expenses rose just 4 percent.
CBOE said revenue from exchange services and other fees --
which typically accounts for about 6 percent of overall revenue
-- is expected to be $27 million to $29 million for the full
year, up from prior guidance of $24 million to $26 million.
CBOE late last month boosted its quarterly dividend by 25
percent to 15 cents a share and authorized a share repurchase
program of $100 million.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, John
Wallace and Kenneth Barry)