China needs to accelerate nuclear power development to meet 2020 target -ex-official
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
CHICAGO Feb 7 CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs the largest U.S. stock-options market, reported a rise in quarterly profit on Friday as higher trading volumes led to more income from transaction fees.
Net income increased to $45.6 million, or 52 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, from $39.2 million, or 45 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts expected 48 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The earnings represented CBOE's "best fourth-quarter results ever," the company said.
Total operating revenue soared to $141.8 million from $130.1 million in 2012.
The largest revenue driver, transaction fees, increased 9 percent for the quarter on a 22 percent jump in trading volumes, CBOE said. The gains were offset somewhat by an 11 percent decrease in average revenue per contract, compared with 2012.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
March 16 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's use of an alias email address while he was chief executive at Exxon Mobil Corp was "entirely proper," attorneys representing the company said in a letter to a New York court on Thursday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Farm Minister Sudarshan Bhagat at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of parli