CHICAGO Feb 3 Exchange operator CBOE Holdings
Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings
on Wednesday, but operating revenue dropped due to a decline in
transaction fees and trading volume.
Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $50.2
million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $49.1
million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
The owner of the Chicago Board Options Exchange said
earnings, excluding special items, fell to 59 cents a share from
64 cents. Analysts had expected 55 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue dropped 6 percent to $156 million.
Transaction fees fell 10 percent due to a 25 percent decline
in trading volume, according to CBOE.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)