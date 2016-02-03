(Adds share price, comments from conference call and analyst)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO Feb 3 Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported lower quarterly revenue on a sharp drop in trading volume and said it would increase spending in 2016, sending its shares lower.

The stock fell 1.9 percent despite higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Shares of other market operators also fell, with CME Group shedding 1.1 percent and Intercontinental Exchange down 2 percent.

CBOE faced "persistent low volatility and lower options trading volumes seen industrywide in 2015," Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly said in a statement.

The company, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, said core operating expenses would rise 8 percent to 10 percent to $211 million to $215 million in 2016 because of higher costs from regulatory services and the acquisition of data platforms from a company called Livevol in August.

CBOE said regulatory services and the Livevol platforms would contribute to revenue and offset the increased spending.

Still, UBS analyst Alex Kramm said, "the higher-than-expected 2016 cost guidance certainly should give investors some pause."

Capital spending is projected at $47 million to $49 million in 2016, up from $39 million last year, because the company is developing a new trading platform, Chief Financial Officer Alan Dean said on a call with analysts.

Trading volumes dropped 25 percent drop in the fourth quarter. That led to a 10 percent decrease in transaction fees and pushed down net operating revenue by 6 percent to $156 million.

Executives on the call expressed optimism that volumes will rebound, however.

Total volume rose 14 percent to 103 million contracts in January from December, but that was down 4 percent from a year earlier, according to company data.

"We are energized by the early year-to-date momentum," Tilly said on the call.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $50.2 million, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter from $49.1 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding severance costs and other special items, earnings fell to 59 cents a share from 64 cents. Analysts on average had expected 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company can adjust its expenses over the short term in 2016 if volumes are weak, Dean said on the call.

In May, the company said it would cut costs in response to low volumes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)