BRIEF-Compass Minerals reports Q4 earnings per share $2.87
* Compass minerals reports solid fourth-quarter earnings boosted by brazilian acquisition
CHICAGO Aug 9 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which operates the oldest U.S. stock-options market, said on Tuesday that uncertainty stemming from U.S. and European debt woes could "negatively impact" its business.
Trading volumes could decline, hurting revenues, amid growing investor concerns over the U.S. budget deficit, the slowing U.S. recovery and solvency problems in several European countries, CBOE said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing which details risk factors it faces.
So far CBOE has had exactly the opposite experience, logging several straight record trading days after a U.S. government debt ratings downgrade and concerns over a renewed global economic recession.
CBOE is home to the Wall Street's favorite "fear gauge," the VIX volatility index .VIX.
* Compass minerals reports solid fourth-quarter earnings boosted by brazilian acquisition
* Omega announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results; new investments and increased dividend for 18th consecutive quarter
* Dollar weakens on Fed and policy concerns (Recasts with U.S. Treasuries and gold; adds Wall Street close)