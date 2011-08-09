CHICAGO Aug 9 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which operates the oldest U.S. stock-options market, said on Tuesday that uncertainty stemming from U.S. and European debt woes could "negatively impact" its business.

Trading volumes could decline, hurting revenues, amid growing investor concerns over the U.S. budget deficit, the slowing U.S. recovery and solvency problems in several European countries, CBOE said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing which details risk factors it faces.

So far CBOE has had exactly the opposite experience, logging several straight record trading days after a U.S. government debt ratings downgrade and concerns over a renewed global economic recession.

CBOE is home to the Wall Street's favorite "fear gauge," the VIX volatility index .VIX.