US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy drags Wall St lower; airlines slide
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.
CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX CLOSES AT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL 11, UP 27.2 PCT AT 16.95
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)