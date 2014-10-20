US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX CLOSES DOWN 15.6 PCT AT 18.57, LOWEST SINCE OCT 8
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
