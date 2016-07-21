US STOCKS-Wall St drops on jitters over Trump's travel curbs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.84 pct (Updates to open)
CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX CLOSES UP 8 PCT TO 12.74; SNAPS SIX-DAY LOSING STREAK
Jan 30 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday with losses across sectors after President Donald Trump's orders to curb travel and immigration from certain countries triggered uncertainty.
