DOW JONES FUTURES, S&P 500 FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.2 PCT; NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.5 PCT
CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX HITS 16-WEEK HIGH; LAST UP 10.5 PCT TO 22.25
LONDON, Feb 1 Britain's top share index bounced back on Wednesday from the previous session's one-month low, led by commodities-related stocks following a rise in prices of crude oil and some metals.
LONDON, Feb 1 Indian stocks leapt almost 2 percent on Wednesday, cheering extra spending unveiled in the 2017 budget and outperforming broader emerging equities, which rose after data showed a factory activity uptick across the developing world.