GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX POSTS ITS BIGGEST INTRADAY PERCENTAGE FALL SINCE JUNE 2016, NOW DOWN 17.8 PERCENT
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.