GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump risk, Fed uncertainty weighs on dollar, stocks
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX UP 11.8 PCT AT 16.51, RECORDS BIGGEST INTRADAY PERCENTAGE GAIN SINCE JUNE 24
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
U.S. STOCKS TRIM EARLY LOSSES; S&P 500, DOW, NASDAQ ALL MARGINALLY LOWER