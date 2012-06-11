CHICAGO, June 11 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission approved the Chicago Board of Trade's plan to start
open-outcry trading for grain futures and options early on days
that U.S. government crop reports are issued, a commission
spokesman said Monday.
CME Group, owner of the CBOT, told the CFTC it
wanted to start pit trading at 7:20 a.m. Central, instead of the
traditional opening time of 9:30 a.m., when the U.S. Department
of Agriculture issues major reports.
The CFTC did not object to the change after a 10-day review
of the plan ended on Friday, the spokesman said.
The change will take effect on Tuesday, when the USDA is due
to issue crop reports at 7:30 a.m. Central.
Floor traders pushed for the early open on USDA report days
after CME implemented a nearly non-stop electronic trading cycle
for its grain markets.
Options traders on the CBOT floor, who are responsible for
much of the volume in grain and soy options, worried they would
miss out on business if electronic trading was open when the
USDA reports were issued while the pits were closed.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek)