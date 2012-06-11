* Grain pits set to open early for USDA report on Tuesday
* CFTC completed 10-day review of CME plan
* CME also seeks to push back open-outcry settlement time
(Adds details, quote)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 11 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission approved the Chicago Board of Trade's plan to start
open-outcry grain trading early on days the U.S. government
issues major agricultural reports, a commission spokesman said
on Monday.
CME Group, owner of the CBOT, told the CFTC it
wanted to start pit trading at 7:20 a.m. CDT (1220 GMT), instead
of the traditional opening time of 9:30 a.m., when the U.S.
Department of Agriculture issues major reports.
The CFTC did not object to the change after a 10-day review
of the plan ended on Friday, the spokesman said.
The change will take effect on Tuesday, when the USDA is due
to issue crop reports at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
It will be the first time that markets are open for a key
USDA report, raising concerns that volatility could spike as
traders scramble to digest the data as quickly as possible.
Formerly, traders had two hours to review the reports before pit
or electronic trading began.
Floor traders pushed for the early start to pit trading on
USDA report days after CME implemented a nearly non-stop
electronic trading cycle for its grain markets last month.
Options traders on the CBOT floor, who are responsible for
much of the volume in grain and soy options, worried they would
miss out on business if electronic trading was open when the
USDA reports were issued while the pits were closed.
"Just to keep themselves in the game, they are going to have
their open at 7:20 tomorrow morning so that they will be able to
trade the report like everyone else when it come out," said Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, about
floor traders.
CME prepared market participants for the change on Friday by
issuing notices that said pit trading would open early on
Tuesday, pending CFTC approval.
CME SEEKS MORE CHANGES
The change is the latest in a string of adjustments to the
trading cycle by CME following new competition from rival
IntercontinentalExchange.
CME said on Friday that starting on June 25 pit trading will
stop at 2 p.m. CDT Monday to Friday, instead of the current 1:15
p.m. close, synchronizing the close with that of electronic
trading.
CME expanded the electronic trading cycle to 21 hours per
session last month from 17 hours, changing the end of the
electronic session to 2 p.m. from 1:15 p.m., after ICE launched
look alike electronically traded corn, wheat and soy contracts
on a 22-hour basis.
Following the increase in electronic hours, farmers and
grain elevator managers said it was difficult to know what price
to use to set cash grain prices at the end of the day.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek; editing by Jim Marshall)