DUBAI, April 3 Commercial Bank of Qatar
, the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by market
capitalisation, launched a $500 million five-year bond,
arranging banks said on Tuesday.
The bond, which is the bank's first debt issue since
November 2010, will price at a spread of 235 basis points over
midswaps, having tightened from the initial 250 bps guidance
given earlier in the day.
The order book for the bond was worth more than $3 billion,
a banker working on the transaction said.
Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and HSBC
are bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)