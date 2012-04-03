DUBAI, April 3 Commercial Bank of Qatar , the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by market capitalisation, launched a $500 million five-year bond, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

The bond, which is the bank's first debt issue since November 2010, will price at a spread of 235 basis points over midswaps, having tightened from the initial 250 bps guidance given earlier in the day.

The order book for the bond was worth more than $3 billion, a banker working on the transaction said.

Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and HSBC are bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)