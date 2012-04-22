(Adds executive comment, detail)
DOHA, April 22 Commercial Bank of Qatar
(CBQ) posted a 5.6 percent jump in first quarter
profit on Sunday on increased lending and deposits but still
fell shy of analysts' average forecast.
The Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender by market
capitalisation earned 471 million riyals ($129.5 million), the
company said in a statement, up from 446 million riyals a year
earlier.
Analysts, on average, had forecast quarterly profit of 486.8
million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.
Loans and advances grew 21 percent to 42 billion riyals,
while deposits grew 25 percent to 37.9 billion riyals, the
lender said. Total assets increased 15 percent to 69.9 billion
riyals.
Net provisions for loans and advances fell 16 percent in the
first quarter to 45 million riyals, which include an additional
provision taken in relation to a domestic Islamic corporate
account.
Net interest income grew 33 million riyals to 478 million
riyals in the first quarter of 2012 despite pressure on both
asset and deposit pricing, it said.
"During the remainder of the year we will look to build on
our strong asset quality and to develop and diversify our
lending and our income streams. The bank is well capitalised and
positioned to target new opportunities as they arise," Managing
Director Hussain Al Fardan said in a statement.
Earlier this month CBQ launched a $500 million five-year
bond. In February it signed a $455 million term loan with a club
of seven regional and international banks, with the cash to be
used for general corporate purposes, the bank said, without
giving further detail on tenor or pricing.
Banks in Qatar are expected to benefit as the world's
fastest growing economy spends more on infrastructure as it
prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.
Shares in CBQ closed up .41 percent before the results were
announced.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Reed Stevenson)