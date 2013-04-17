BRIEF-Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a MOU with Mimos Berhad
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
DOHA, April 17 Commercial Bank of Qatar beat analysts' forecasts with a seven percent rise in quarterly profit as the Gulf Arab state's third-largest lender presses ahead with its international expansion.
The bank - which is buying a majority stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank as it seeks lending opportunities outside the tiny, gas-rich state - cited growth in lending to the commercial, real estate and services sectors.
Chairman Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Attiyah said in a statement that the bank will develop its international alliance businesses in Oman and in the United Arab Emirates, alongside the Turkish foray.
The bank earned a net profit of 506 million riyals ($139.0 million) for the first quarter, compared with 471 million riyals last year.
Analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of 469.17 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.
Earlier on Wednesday Qatar's Doha Bank reported a first quarter net profit of 395 million riyals compared to 390 million riyals for the year-ago period.
Doha Bank, Qatar's fifth-largest bank, aims to increase its share of profits from overseas business to 15 percent from 8 percent currently, its chief said earlier this month. ($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals) (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
MUMBAI, March 9 Some Indian banks are at risk of skipping coupon payments on their capital instruments despite recent easing of rules by the central bank and capital injection by the government into state-run lenders, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.