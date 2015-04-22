DUBAI, April 22 Commercial Bank of Qatar
, the Gulf Arab state's second-largest lender by
assets, posted a 15.3 percent drop in first-quarter profit on
Wednesday as the bank set aside more cash to cover bad loans.
The bank earned a net attributable profit of 452.3 million
riyals ($127.1 million) for the three months to March 31, it
said in a bourse filing. That compares with a profit of 533.9
million riyals in the corresponding period of 2014.
Six analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of
546.9 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.
Net provisions for loans in the first quarter reached 170.2
million riyals, rising from 50.8 million riyals in the same
period of last year, according to a separate statement from the
bank.
($1 = 3.6403 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)