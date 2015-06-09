UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 9 German women's fashion group CBR said on Tuesday it planned to float its shares on the stock market this year.
The initial public offering (IPO) would comprise new shares worth 200 million euros ($226.3 million) issued in a capital increase as well as stock owned by private equity group EQT, CBR said in a statement.
EQT will keep a significant stake in the company, it said.
($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.