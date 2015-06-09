FRANKFURT, June 9 German women's fashion group CBR said on Tuesday it planned to float its shares on the stock market this year.

The initial public offering (IPO) would comprise new shares worth 200 million euros ($226.3 million) issued in a capital increase as well as stock owned by private equity group EQT, CBR said in a statement.

EQT will keep a significant stake in the company, it said.

($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)