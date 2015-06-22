FRANKFURT, June 22 German women's fashion group
CBR, known for its Street One and Cecil brands, has
set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at
between 14 euros ($15.91) and 18 euros, the company said on
Monday.
CBR plans to use some of the proceeds to further reduce its
leverage, but also for investment in its e-commerce business and
CBR-owned retail outlets.
The company's debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange is set
for July 2, preceded by a June 23-July 1 subscription period,
CBR said.
CBR will offer up to 19.4 million shares with a total offer
volume of about 282 million euros at the mid-point of the price
range, the company said.
($1 = 0.8801 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
David Goodman)