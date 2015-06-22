* Price range set at between 14 and 18 euros

FRANKFURT, June 22 German women's fashion retailer CBR, whose brands include Street One and Cecil, has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between 14 euros ($16) and 18 euros, the company said on Monday.

CBR plans to use some of the proceeds to reduce its borrowings and for investment in its e-commerce business and retail outlets.

The company's debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange is set for July 2, preceded by a subscription period running from June 23 to July 1, CBR said.

CBR will offer up to 19.4 million shares with a total value of about 282 million euros at the mid-point of the price range, the company said.

The flotation will comprise new shares worth about 200 million euros, as well as shares worth between 200 million and 300 million euros being sold by private equity group EQT, a person familiar with the deal told Reuters earlier this month.

CBR said Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs had been mandated as joint bookrunners for the issue.

EQT, which bought CBR from buyout groups Apax and Cinven in 2007 for about 1.5 billion euros, aims to keep a significant stake following the float, CBR said previously.

Last year, CBR posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of 105 million euros, having increased its core earnings by 7 percent annually since 2012. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)