(Corrects EQT stake after IPO to 51-56 percent from 44-49 percent in 7th paragraph)

FRANKFURT, June 23 German women's fashion company CBR, whose brands include Street One and Cecil, is aiming for a dividend payout ratio of 60 percent as it tries to attract investors for its initial public offering.

CBR has just over 600 million euros ($675 million) in annual revenues from the sale of shirts, trousers and scarves of the Street One brand targeting younger women and of the Cecil brand with its focus on more mature women.

Shares are due to start trading on July 2 and the price range has been set at 14-18 euros. The company is targeting a dividend yield of 6.2 to 7.3 percent, Chief Executive Christoph Rosa said on a conference call on Tuesday.

That compares favourably with a dividend yield of 3.6 percent at German rival Gerry Weber, 3.5 percent at Hugo Boss and 2.9 percent at H&M, according to ThomsonReuters data.

CBR, owned by investment group EQT, said on Monday that it intends to sell 19.4 million shares, including an over-allotment option, giving its equity a value of up to 650 million euros.

The company is planning to sell new shares worth 200 million, 90 percent of which will be used to reduce the company's debt by a third to 316 million euros.

EQT will sell shares worth up to 92 million euros. EQT, which bought CBR from buyout groups Apax and Cinven in 2007 in a 1.5 billion euro deal, will see its stake decrease to 51-56 percent in the share sale.

Including debt and if priced at the upper end of the range, the company will be valued at 965 million euros or roughly 9.5 times its expected core earnings of about 102 million euros. That compares to a book value of 1.36 billion euros, according to the IPO prospectus.

Retail fashion companies such as H&M, Inditex , Next, Marks and Spencer, Fast Retailing and Esprit trade at an average of 11 times their expected core earnings.

The company's margin tops that of peers such as Tom Tailor , Gerry Weber and Esprit, among others, because its wholesale focus means it needs very low levels of working capital.

Wholesale activities account for 85 percent of revenues, while ecommerce and retail sales through its own shops account for the rest. ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Keith Weir)