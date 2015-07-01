* Germany's CBR delays initial public offering citing market instability

* Italy's Domus Italia scraps share listing plans

* Germany's Chorus extends offer period, hoping markets will calm (Adds Euskatel, Orchard debuts successful)

FRANKFURT, July 1 The thunderclap from Greece's debt default echoed through European stock markets on Wednesday as companies lining up to offer new shares for sale slashed flotation plans, fearful that nervous investors may retreat.

German fashion group CBR for now cancelled its planned share listing, citing the lack of financial market stability, and Chorus Clean Energy extended its offer period for shares by one week in the hope that markets will have calmed down by then.

In Italy, real estate company Domus Italia scrapped its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange.

And in Switzerland, Cassiopea priced its stock at 34 Swiss francs, hurrying to pin down investors before the crisis deepens.

On Monday, two German companies, mortgage lender PBB and property developer Ado Properties decided for now to cancel their share offers.

Undeterred, some other companies such as Dutch high frequency trading firm Flow Traders, Italy's Banca Sistema and Germany's jewellery retailer Elumeo went ahead with preparations of their share listings.

Spanish telecoms company Euskaltel rose over 10 percent on its stock market start on Wednesday, while British Orchard Funding made a flat debut.

The next two weeks should have been the busiest of the year so far for listings in Frankfurt, with five companies set to make their market debuts, seeking to take advantage of previously buoyant equities markets.

Greece shut its banks and introduced capital controls after a breakdown in talks between Athens and its international creditors plunged the country deep into crisis, with a default on its debt to the International Monetary Fund.

The crisis helped drive down stock markets in Europe and the volatility index for German blue chips spiked to almost 31. Bankers say that if volatility rises above 20 they are more likely to consider postponing a share listing.

Deals to refinance existing company debt have also been affected by the Greek crisis.

German carbon black producer Orion Engineered Carbons pulled a leveraged loan from the market as a result of investor pushback amid growing volatility and unfavourable wider market conditions, banking sources said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)