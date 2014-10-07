Oct 7 cBrain A/S

* Says changes guidance for FY 2014

* Says expects revenue growth in 2014 of 15-20 pct

* Says previously expected unchanged revenue for 2014

* Sees growth in earnings (EBT) in 2014 of about 20 pct

* Says has raised EBT guidance from expecting a profit in 2014 to EBT of about 15 pct in FY 2014