Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 cBrain A/S :
* 2014 net sales 54.8 million Danish crowns ($8.38 million) versus 43.4 million crowns year ago
* 2014 operating profit 11.5 million crowns versus 7.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.08 crown per share
* Sees revenue growth in 2015 of 10-20 percent and earnings ratio of 10-20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5414 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order