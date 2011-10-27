Oct 27 CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N), one of the
world's largest real estate service companies, said its
quarterly net income rose 12 percent, citing growth in its unit
that manages real estate needs for corporations and property
sales brokerage business in the Americas.
Third-quarter net income rose to $63.8 million, or 20 cents
a share, from $57.0 million, or 18 cents a share, in the
year-earlier quarter, the company said on Thursday.
Stripping out charges including those related to its
acquisition of most of ING Group NV's real estate arm and
impairments, the company earned $77 million, or 24 cents per
share, up from $62.4 million, or 20 cents a share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Excluding the charges, earnings met the average forecast of
24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CBRE, whose businesses include brokering sales, financing
and leases, as well as managing properties and investment
funds, said revenue grew 21 percent to $1.53 billion, beating
analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Richard Chang)