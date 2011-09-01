* New EU office moves down 6 pct year on year

* Companies put plans on ice or use short-term space

LONDON, Sept 1 Companies in Europe are expanding into short-term space or renewing leases rather than moving to new offices due to the global economic uncertainty, real estate broker CB Richard Ellis Group said on Thursday.

The amount of new office space taken in Europe's main cities in the six months through June fell 6 percent versus the same period last year and 12 percent against the previous half, CBRE said.

"What we are seeing in the property market is linked to the heightened uncertainty and lacklustre confidence over growth prospects in the economy," Peter Damesick, EMEA chief economist at CBRE, told Reuters.

"Many tenants are choosing to roll over existing leases or take short-term expansion space as opposed to relocating, at least until clearer signs of economic recovery emerge," CBRE said in its EMEA Offices report for the second quarter of 2011.

Issues such as the euro zone sovereign debt and U.S. credit rating downgrade are making companies think twice about moving into the office skyscrapers currently at various stages of construction in central London.

Developers building without pre-letting a sizeable chunk of their sites are "rolling very big dice", Alan Carter, a property analyst at Evolution Securities, told Reuters last month.

Cities where take-up of offices grew included Warsaw and Prague, where the amount of new space increased 55 percent and 134 percent respectively against the first half of 2010.

Eastern European economies have not been as hampered by the global downturn as their counterparts in western Europe and a split was emerging in the office market, Damesick said.

Rents for the best offices in the major cities of the 27 European countries surveyed rose 2.4 percent in the second quarter of this year versus the same period in 2010 but were flat on the previous quarter due to the economic worries, a CBRE index showed.

The biggest quarter-on-quarter jump was in Moscow, where prime rents rose 10.5 percent to 499.48 euros ($719.15) per square metre. The rise was helped by increasing demand for the best space among multinational companies, CBRE said.

The biggest fall was in Dublin, where office rents fell 6.4 percent to 323 euros per square metre. Dublin prime rents fell 14 percent versus the previous year, a fall only exceeded by the 15 percent drop in Athens. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)