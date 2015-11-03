Nov 3 CBS Corp is discussing launching
an ad-free version of its All Access streaming digital video
service, Chief Executive Less Moonves told analysts on a
conference call Tuesday.
Offering an ad-free version of the service, which currently
costs $5.99 per month, "is absolutely something we are thinking
about," Moonves, told analysts on the company's third quarter
earnings calls. "We have had discussions 'how about if
we do $9.99 with no ads."
CBS introduced its All Access last year, but has not
disclosed subscriber numbers. However, Moonves said on the call
that it saw the biggest monthly subscriber growth in September
ever.
CBS would follow in the footsteps of video streaming service
Hulu which launched an ad-free version of its offering in
September at $11.99 per month.
Similarly Alphabet Inc's YouTube said last month
it would launch a $10 a month subscription option in the U.S.
that will be ad-free.
Whether CBS could get consumers to pay for an ad-free
version of All Access largely depends on the content they offer,
said Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser.
This week, CBS announced in January 2017 it would air a new
Star Trek series, with a preview episode being broadcast, and
the rest of the episodes aired on All Access.
"If you are a Star Trek fan, you may pay more for ad-free,"
Wieser said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)