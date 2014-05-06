May 6 CBS said Tuesday it has hired
Steve Capus, former president of NBC News, as executive producer
of its evening news program and executive editor of its news
division.
Beginning July 7, Capus will oversee the CBS Evening News
with Scott Pelley, and will serve as an editorial resource to
all of CBS's news programs, including "60 Minutes."
He will report to CBS News President David Rhodes and
replaces Pat Shevlin, who is now a producer for "60 Minutes."
Capus was president of NBC News for eight years and left the
company last year after its parent Comcast Corp
reorganized the division.
Capus is tasked with making the CBS Evening News program
more "competitive than ever," Rhodes said in a statement.
The program is behind NBC and ABC news in ratings, according
to Nielsen's most recent weekly tally. ABC is owned by Walt
Disney.
While at NBC, Capus oversaw its digital properties,
including MSNBC.com, and helped negotiate an agreement to buy
out Microsoft's stake in NBC News' online news venture.
He was also executive producer of NBC Nightly News.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)