WASHINGTON Dec 6 CBS Corp and Dish
Network Corp have reached a multi-year agreement that
will continue delivering the network's programming to Dish's 14
million subscribers, ending a dispute between the two companies.
A CBS statement on Saturday did not disclose the financial
terms of the deal but said it will result in the dismissal of
pending litigation between the companies.
Talks between Dish and CBS fell apart after two extensions
to their contract's initial Nov. 20 expiration, which had
allowed them to extend negotiations and keep CBS and its Sports
Cable channel available to Dish subscribers.
On Friday, CBS said it would no longer be available to Dish
viewers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other
markets.
