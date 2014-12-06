(Adds more details about the deal, previous dateline
Washington)
NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. broadcasting companies CBS
Corp and Dish Network Corp reached a multiyear
deal on Saturday with CBS agreeing to continue to deliver its
programs to Dish's 14 million subscribers.
The deal came hours after CBS pulled CBS, CBS Sports and
Showtime from top Dish markets in the latest of a string of
disputes between media conglomerates and distributors over the
price of carrying cable channels and terms.
A CBS statement did not disclose the financial terms of the
deal but said it will result in the dismissal of pending
litigation between the companies.
There were a number of factors involved in the agreement
including the price Dish pays CBS for each subscriber, the issue
of digital rights and the number of networks wrapped up or
"bundled" in the agreement, according to a source close to the
deal.
Talks between Dish and CBS broke down after two extensions
to their contract's initial Nov. 20 expiration, which had
allowed them to continue their negotiations and keep the CBS
channels available to Dish subscribers.
On Friday evening, CBS said it would no longer be available
to Dish viewers in 17 major markets, including New York, Los
Angeles, San Francisco and Denver, near Dish headquarters in
Englewood, Colorado.
The stakes for such negotiating tactics are high and timing
for the deal likely hinged on two huge sporting franchises that
draw in millions of viewers. CBS broadcasts National Football
League and the Southeastern Conference college football games.
On Saturday, CBS airs the SEC championship game with the Alabama
Crimson Tide and on Sunday it will carry the match-up between
the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills.
As part of the deal, Dish agreed to block use of its
commercial-skipping AutoHop for new programs on CBS stations for
a seven-day period. The deal also gives Dish rights to Showtime
video-on-demand content but only within the home.
The AutoHopper has been a source of tension between Dish and
major media companies like Walt Disney, Twenty-First
Century Fox, and CBS, all of which launched lawsuits to
try to prevent the satellite company from letting its customers
skip commercials.
Earlier this year, Dish reached an agreement with Walt
Disney to carry networks like ABC and ESPN after Dish said it
would pull the commercial-skipping AutoHop feature for ABC
shows. Disney agreed to drop its litigation against Dish.
Dish is also launching its own video streaming product,
which will allow customers to watch TV programs, sporting events
and other content through a broadband connection. It is not
clear if Dish has signed any deals with major media companies.
In the statement on Saturday both companies only indicated that
there is a "path" to negotiate rights for streaming content but
did not elaborate further.
Dish is also in extended talks with Time Warner Inc's
Turner Broadcasting unit over program distribution
rights.
This is not the first time that CBS has gone dark. In 2013,
Time Warner Cable pulled CBS from its lineup for a
month, affecting millions of viewers in major cities, including
New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.
