BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
Dec 5 CBS statement: CBS programming is no longer available to Dish subscribers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other markets (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
March 14 Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, on Tuesday delayed the launch of a rocket set to carry a commercial communications satellite into orbit, because of high winds at its Florida launch site.