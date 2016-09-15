Sept 15 CBS Corp is not in "active
discussions," about recombining with Viacom Inc, CBS
Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Thursday.
"We are never going to do something that is bad for CBS
shareholders," said Moonves, speaking at the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.
He declined to elaborate.
There has been increasing speculation among media industry
insiders that CBS and Viacom may recombine since Viacom's
controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone, and his daughter, Shari
Redstone won the battle for control for Viacom, resulting in the
departure of Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman last month.
Viacom split from CBS in 2006.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel, Editing by Franklin Paul)