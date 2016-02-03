(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
Feb 3 CBS Corp said on Wednesday that
media mogul Sumner Redstone had resigned as executive chairman,
a move that comes amid heightened questions about the
92-year-old billionaire's physical and mental health.
Shares of CBS were up 4.6 percent after the bell, while
those of Viacom Inc, where Redstone is also chairman,
rose 7.9 percent.
Viacom's board was expected to meet on Thursday and to
replace Redstone as chairman, CNBC reported.
Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.
CBS said Redstone would be replaced by Leslie Moonves, its
president and chief executive since 2006.
Redstone's resignation as executive chairman was effective
Feb. 2, CBS said. He will remain as chairman emeritus.
Redstone's health has been the subject of intense debate,
partly due to his notable absence from the companies' recent
earnings calls. His former girlfriend, Manuela Herzer,
challenged his mental competency in a lawsuit in November.
Redstone controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in
Viacom and CBS through a holding company.
CBS said that, before electing Moonves, its board offered
the position of non-executive chair to Redstone's daughter,
Shari Redstone, but that she had declined.
Viacom said last month that it cut Redstone's total pay by
85 percent last year in light of his "reduced responsibilities,"
without giving further details.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Robin Paxton)