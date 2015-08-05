Aug 5 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to higher revenue from affiliates and increase in subscription fees.

The company's net income fell to $332 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $439 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents per share, beating the analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $3.22 billion from $3.19 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)