Nov 3 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 3.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower advertising and content licensing revenue.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $426 million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $72 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.26 billion from $3.37 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)