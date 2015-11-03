(New throughout, adds details and analyst comment)
By Jessica Toonkel and Lehar Maan
Nov 3 CBS Corp, owner of the
most-watched U.S. TV network, beat Wall Street's earnings
expectations, but reported quarterly revenue slightly below
analysts' estimates due to lower advertising sales and content
licensing fees.
The company, which owns cable channel Showtime and CBS
Sports Networks, radio stations and the Simon & Schuster
publishing house, said it expects advertising spending for the
Super Bowl and political campaigns will bolster revenue for
2016.
Advertising revenue, which accounted for about 45 percent
of its total revenue in the latest quarter, fell 4.3 percent.
The company is trying to rely less on advertising revenue,
which can be volatile due to its dependence on popular sporting
or political events, and is focusing more on its online
subscription streaming services such as CBS All Access.
The company is discussing launching an ad-free version of
its All Access service at $9.99, Chief Executive Officer Les
Moonves, told analysts on a conference call. The current
ad-supported model costs subscribers $5.99.
CBS, home to shows such as "Homeland", "The Affair" and
"NCIS: New Orleans", said revenue from affiliates and fees from
subscriptions together rose 9.2 percent in the third quarter.
Total revenue fell 3.3 percent to $3.26 billion, narrowly
missing analysts' average expectation of $3.27 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $426 million,
or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from
$72 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 81 cents per
share.
MoffettNathanson LLC analyst Michael Nathanson agreed with
the company's assessment that CBS should have strong advertising
revenue in 2016 due to political campaign spending and the Super
Bowl.
"It'll be the first year in three years of operating
profit," Nathanson said.
Up to Tuesday's close of $48.24, shares of the company have
fallen about 13 percent this year. They were up 2 percent in
trading after the bell.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York, Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)