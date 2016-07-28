July 28 CBS Corp, the owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher political ad sales amid a high-pitched race for the White House.

The media company's net income rose to $423 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $332 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

CBS, home to shows such as "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Big Bang Theory", said revenue rose to $3.29 billion from $3.22 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)