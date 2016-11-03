Nov 3 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increase in fees from CBS-affiliated stations as well as growth from digital distribution platforms.

CBS, home to popular shows such as "Homeland" and "The Big Bang Theory", said revenue rose to $3.396 billion in the third quarter from $3.26 billion a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $514 million, or $1.15 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $426 million, or 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)