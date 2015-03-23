BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
(Changes name of CBS News president to "David" from "Davis" in paragraph 1)
March 23 Media company CBS Corp said it extended CBS News President David Rhodes contract through February 2019.
Rhodes has been president of CBS News, which broadcasts shows such as "60 Minutes" and "CBS Evening News", since 2011.
Before joining CBS News, Rhodes held senior positions at Bloomberg and Fox News. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.