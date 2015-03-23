(Changes name of CBS News president to "David" from "Davis" in paragraph 1)

March 23 Media company CBS Corp said it extended CBS News President David Rhodes contract through February 2019.

Rhodes has been president of CBS News, which broadcasts shows such as "60 Minutes" and "CBS Evening News", since 2011.

Before joining CBS News, Rhodes held senior positions at Bloomberg and Fox News. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)