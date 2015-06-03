BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
June 3 CBS Corp said television network Showtime will premiere its online streaming service on Apple Inc's devices on July 12.
The service will compete against Time Warner Inc's standalone streaming service, HBO Now.
HBO's service started in April on Apple devices in time for the season premiere of its hit series "Game of Thrones".
Showtime's service is priced at $10.99 per month, while HBO Now costs $14.99.
The Showtime streaming service can be used to view programs such as "Masters of Sex", "Shameless" and "Homeland".
CBS said other platforms and providers will be announced at a later date. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.