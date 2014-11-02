LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 2, CBS Corp
and Dish Network Corp are far apart on talks for a new
distribution deal, according to a person with knowledge of the
negotiations, setting up the possibility that the satellite
provider's subscribers could lose access to the most-watched
U.S. TV network next month.
The current agreement, signed on January 5, 2012, is set to
expire in late November, according to the person. The two sides
continue to talk.
CBS and Dish are at odds over the monthly price per
subscriber the satellite operator, which has 14 million
subscribers, would pay to carry CBS.
According to media consultant SNL Kagan, CBS's TV stations
were averaging 54 cents per subscriber from TV distributors when
the Dish deal was signed in 2012. CBS currently averages 89
cents but recent deals have been richer, according to SNL senior
research analyst Justin Nielson.
The standoff comes as cable, satellite and telecom video
distributors increasingly are playing hard ball with program
providers, resisting demands for steep price increases at a time
when viewers are being drawn to Netflix and other forms
of entertainment.
Last year, CBS notched a high-profile victory in a fight
with another distributor when Time Warner Cable was
forced to back down and mostly give in to CBS's demands after a
month-long programming blackout that incensed the cable
company's subscribers.
In that instance, CBS was asking for an agreement in which
its fee would escalate to more than $2 per subscriber when the
contract ended, according to reports at the time.
CBS has argued in contract talks that the price it is
seeking is justified by its status as the most watched TV
network in the United States, with highly rated shows like
"NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory" and sports programming that
includes NFL football.
CBS spokeswoman Shannon Jacobs and Dish spokesman Bob Toevs
had no comment.
Dish is already locked in a contract standoff with Time
Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting and has removed several
of its channels including CNN and the Cartoon Network. The two
sides continue to talk, according to a person with knowledge
with the Dish-Turner talks.
The person said both Dish and Turner were making progress on
price and hashing out details over Dish's streaming video
service before the blackout on Oct. 21. The sticking point
involved Turner's other two networks, TNT and TBS, which are
under separate contracts, the person said.
Negotiations about TNT and TBS are expected to start in a
couple of weeks.
