Nov 26 CBS News has asked "60 Minutes" reporter
Lara Logan to take a leave of absence following a flawed report
on the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in
Benghazi, Libya, according to a memo from the chairman of CBS
News, Jeff Fager.
Logan's producer, Max McClellan, was also put on leave,
according to the memo, which was addressed to CBS News
employees. A copy of the memo was obtained by Reuters.
"60 Minutes ... fell short by broadcasting a now discredited
account of an important story, and did not take full advantage
of the reporting abilities of CBS News that might have prevented
it from happening," the memo said.
On Oct. 27, "60 Minutes" aired a segment about the Benghazi
attack based on a security official who claimed he was on the
scene during the assault, in which four Americans were killed,
including U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens.
The program corrected the report after it came to light that
the security official had given conflicting testimony to the
FBI.
A CBS spokeswoman, asked about the veracity of the
memo, said, "The '60 Minutes' journalistic review is concluded,
and we are implementing ongoing changes based on its results."
Logan's agent was not immediately available to comment.