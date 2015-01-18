NEW YORK Jan 18 The National Football League
will continue its partnership with CBS Corp to broadcast
Thursday-night football during the 2015 season, company
officials said Sunday.
Under the agreement, CBS will broadcast the first eight
games, which will also be televised on the NFL Network. NFL will
exclusively broadcast eight games in the run-up to the playoffs.
The mix of games will include 14 on Thursday nights and two
late-season games on Saturday.
CBS will produce all of the 16 regular-season games. The
pre-game, halftime and post-game shows will still feature NFL
and CBS Sports hosts and analysts.
The agreement is for the 2015 season. The NFL has the option
of continuing it for an additional year.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)