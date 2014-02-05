INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 U.S. broadcast network CBS, a unit of CBS Corp, will air eight Thursday night National Football League games during the 2014 season, the network and the league said on Wednesday.
The eight early-season games on CBS also will be simulcast on the NFL Network cable channel, the NFL and CBS said in a statement. The agreement is for the 2014 season with an additional year at the NFL's option.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead