By Lisa Richwine
Feb 14 CBS Corp reported a higher profit
for the fourth quarter on Thursday, boosted by political
advertising at its flagship broadcast network and higher
affiliate and subscription fees at cable channels.
Net earnings rose to $393 million, or 60 cents a share, from
$370 million, or 55 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.61 billion.
On an adjusted basis, CBS reported earnings of $414 million,
up from $377 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share
reached 64 cents, the company said.
Content licensing and distribution revenue fell 7 percent
from a year earlier, primarily due to the timing of payments for
online streaming of CBS shows, the company said.
CBS also announced plans to repurchase an additional $1
billion of its Class B common stock in 2013, a near doubling of
its earlier buyback commitment.
CBS shares fell 1.7 percent to $42.20 in after-hours
trading, down from their close at $42.94 on the New York Stock
Exchange.