BRIEF-Era Group Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 31 Broadcaster CBS Corp reported higher profit for the second quarter as the company brought in more revenue from online licensing deals and international syndication of its television shows.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $476 million, up from $452 million from the same period a year earlier, CBS said on Wednesday. Diluted earnings-per-share came in at 76 cents, climbing from 68 cents a year earlier.
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
BERLIN, March 9 U.S. President Donald Trump's January travel ban had a significant impact on booking rates to the United States for Emirates airline and it has not yet fully recovered, the carrier’s president said on Thursday.
JAKARTA, March 9 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is targeting to resume production of copper concentrate on March 21 at its giant Grasberg mine in Papua, its spokesman said on Thursday, amid an ongoing stoppage of concentrate exports.