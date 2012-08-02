BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
LOS ANGELES Aug 2 CBS Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit as affiliate and subscription revenue rose at the company's cable and broadcast television networks.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $427 million, a gain of 8 percent from a year earlier. Earnings per share reached 65 cents, a 12 percent increase.
Overall revenue fell slightly to $3.5 billion, from $3.6 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering