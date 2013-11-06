(Corrects day in second paragraph to Wednesday)

LOS ANGELES Nov 6 CBS Corp recorded higher profit as the company collected more revenue from advertising and licensing of television shows including hits "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Good Wife."

CBS on Wednesday posted diluted earnings per share of 76 cents, an increase from 64 cents a year earlier. Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $469 million, a 12 percent increase from $420 million in the same period last year.

Shares of CBS rose 0.2 percent to $59.75 in after-hours trading, up from their $59.62 close on the New York Stock Exchange.

CBS is the highest-rated U.S. broadcast network in overall viewers with its stable of hits such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "NCIS." The company also operates Showtime and other cable channels, the publishing house Simon & Schuster, and radio stations.

