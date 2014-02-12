(Deletes incorrect names of shows in first paragraph)
LOS ANGELES Feb 12 CBS Corp recorded
higher profit for the quarter that ended in December, boosted by
higher revenue from syndication of hit TV shows and digital
streaming deals.
Shares of CBS jumped 3.5 percent to $63.99 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday following the earnings report and the
announcement of an accelerated share repurchase of $1.5 billion
during the first quarter.
The media company posted adjusted diluted earnings per share
of 78 cents, up 22 percent from a year earlier. Fourth quarter
operating income rose 9 percent to $793 million.
CBS Corp operates CBS, the highest-rated U.S. broadcast
network in overall viewers with its stable of hits such as "The
Big Bang Theory" and "NCIS." The company also operates Showtime
and other cable channels, the publishing house Simon & Schuster,
and radio stations.
